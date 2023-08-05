Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 522,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

