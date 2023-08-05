ASD Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. ASD has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.17 or 1.00081916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04718061 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,201,879.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.