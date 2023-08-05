Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.51- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.80.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.41. 219,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,561. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.