Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

