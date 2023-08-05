Atlantic Securities Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Atlantic Securities from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. 23,415,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,583,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

