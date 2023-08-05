Atlantic Securities Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

CLX stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $164.01. 2,478,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,535. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.73% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

