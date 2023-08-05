Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 17.2 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $29.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,979. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,393,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.