Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $494,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.