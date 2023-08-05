Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Aton Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73.
Aton Resources Company Profile
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.
