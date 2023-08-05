Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,231. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

