Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 720 ($9.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.83) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.20) to GBX 473 ($6.07) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $599.67.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

