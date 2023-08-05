Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

ACLS stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

