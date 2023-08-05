B. Riley Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays upped their price target on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $485.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 over the last ninety days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.