B. Riley Raises Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

