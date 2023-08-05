Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

