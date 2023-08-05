Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.88. 2,462,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

