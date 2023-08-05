Bailard Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,318,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

