Bailard Inc. Has $45.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average is $393.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

