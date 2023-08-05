Bailard Inc. Purchases 5,564 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $85.45. 2,470,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,672. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

