Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,063. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.