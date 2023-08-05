Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

