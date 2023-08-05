Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Bancorp stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $338,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

