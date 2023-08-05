Bank of America Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $158.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 1,378,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,569. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

