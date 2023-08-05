Barclays Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

