Barclays Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $195.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $29.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.84. 5,215,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,279.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after buying an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

