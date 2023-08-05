Barclays Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 340

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.62) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.24).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.34), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($176,458.85). In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.34), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($176,458.85). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

