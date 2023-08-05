Barclays Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $20.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of VSCO opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

