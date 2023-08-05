Barclays Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,150 ($27.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 3,950 ($50.71) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,250 ($54.56) to GBX 4,300 ($55.21) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.50) to GBX 2,850 ($36.59) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,225.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

