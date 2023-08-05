Barclays Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $71.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. 1,155,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,806. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

