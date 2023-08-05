Barclays Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $76.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.95.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

