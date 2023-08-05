Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BSFFF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Basic-Fit from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Basic-Fit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of BSFFF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

