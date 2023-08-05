BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.09.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,573,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,443. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.