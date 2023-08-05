BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.09.
BCE Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE BCE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,573,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,443. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
