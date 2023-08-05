Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

