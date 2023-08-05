Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 204,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $641.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

