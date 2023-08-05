Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Belden Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 398,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Belden

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Belden by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.