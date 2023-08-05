Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

