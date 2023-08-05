Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $2.36. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 62,701 shares trading hands.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 8.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
