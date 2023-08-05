Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 2.9%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,083,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,416,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

