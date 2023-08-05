Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 209,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,433. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 270.27%.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

