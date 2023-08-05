Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.00. 493,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,728. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.33.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

