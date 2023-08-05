Biofrontera (BFRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($5.14) per share for the quarter.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($4.40). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biofrontera Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BFRI opened at $12.02 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
