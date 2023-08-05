Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,039.96 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $564.79 billion and approximately $7.89 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00779401 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00123641 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018115 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,448,881 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.