Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,489.78

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.02 million and $20,489.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00196176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

