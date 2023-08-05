BitShares One Day Volume Hits $2.34 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,033 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

