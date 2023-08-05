BitShares Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.45 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001922 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,986,386 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

