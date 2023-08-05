Block (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Block Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. 33,475,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,675. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -144.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

