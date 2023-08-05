Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of SQ traded down $10.03 on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

