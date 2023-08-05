BMO Capital Markets Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $187.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $106.05 and a 52-week high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
