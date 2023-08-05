BMO Capital Markets Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $187.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $106.05 and a 52-week high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

