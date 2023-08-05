BMO Capital Markets Increases Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Traeger by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

