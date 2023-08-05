BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $162.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

WCN traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $141.96. 1,224,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

